The Battery Atlanta has partnered with the largest production distillery in Georgia to bring a third ASW Distillery to the Atlanta community.
The new space, with its grand opening slated for March 27, features a tasting room, a Vendome copper pot/column hybrid still for distilling gin and vodka, a small batch bottling operation, the most extensive cocktail program of ASW Distillery’s three Atlanta locations and a large private events space in the former Häagen-Dazs location at The Battery Atlanta.
Jim Chasteen and Charlie Thompson started ASW Distillery in 2011. Justin Manglitz, a world-class master distiller, joined his fellow University of Georgia alumni in 2015.
ASW was the first whiskey distillery in the City of Atlanta since the American Prohibition. To date, ASW has released Fiddler Bourbon, Resurgens Rye, and Tire Fire Single Malt, in addition to bringing the state its first-ever Double Gold Medal award for a whiskey with its Duality Double Malt and the 2020 Craft Whiskey of the Year in Maris Otter Single Malt Whiskey.
ASW Distillery will offer The Battery Atlanta’s visitors public tasting hours from noon to 9 p.m. every day of the week and noon to 10 p.m. on game days, as well as walk-up tour experiences. The cocktail program will educate attendees on how to prepare whiskey cocktails and the history behind them.
The 4,914 square-foot location, comprised of a 3,514 square-foot tasting room and 1,400 square-foot private event space, is located across from Good Game powered by TopGolf Swing Suite on the corner of Legends Place and Battery Avenue.
