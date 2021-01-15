Jim Chapman, president of The Home Builders Association of Georgia and president of Vinings-based Jim Chapman Communities, announced that HBAG Government affairs director Austin Hackney has been named executive vice president of the state association.
Hackney has been with the Home Builders Association of Georgia since 2013.
He recently finished a two-year term as chairman of the Georgia Capitol Real Estate Trade Group. He also represents HBAG within the Georgia Chamber of
Commerce Government Affairs Committee, the Georgia Professional Lobbyists Association and the Georgia Society of Association Executives.
HBAG is the trade association representing more than 3,400 builder and associate member across the state.
For more information, visit www.hbag.org.
