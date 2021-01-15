011621_MDJ_BIZ_HBAG_BrianKemp&AustinHackney.jpg

Pictured is Gov. Brian Kemp and Austin Hackney. Photo taken prior to COVID-19.

 Special

Jim Chapman, president of The Home Builders Association of Georgia and president of Vinings-based Jim Chapman Communities, announced that HBAG Government affairs director Austin Hackney has been named executive vice president of the state association.

Hackney has been with the Home Builders Association of Georgia since 2013.

He recently finished a two-year term as chairman of the Georgia Capitol Real Estate Trade Group. He also represents HBAG within the Georgia Chamber of

Commerce Government Affairs Committee, the Georgia Professional Lobbyists Association and the Georgia Society of Association Executives.

HBAG is the trade association representing more than 3,400 builder and associate member across the state.

For more information, visit www.hbag.org.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.