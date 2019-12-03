Holbrook Life LLC announced an agreement to provide MapHabit’s innovative software application at all Dogwood Forest and Holbrook adult living communities, including their Acworth locations.
MapHabit is a patent-pending, visual mapping system built for cognitively impaired individuals, their caregivers and family members.
It utilizes an integrated system of personalized maps that outline step-by-step instructions to reinforce routine habits and help individuals accomplish their activities of daily living. MapHabit’s inclusive technology also provides direct oversight to caregivers and facility managers as well as visibility to family members.
Headquartered in Alpharetta, Holbrook is a family-owned business that employs more than 800 associates throughout the greater Atlanta area.
For more information, visit HolbrookLife.com or maphabit.com.
