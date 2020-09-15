Hobby Lobby Stores Inc., which have locations in Cobb County, announced that it is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $17 effective Oct. 1.
In 2009, Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage and has since raised its minimum wages 10 times over the last 11 years.
