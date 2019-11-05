Hire Alternatives, which has an office at 3201 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna, announced that it has changed its name to The Reserves Network.
The name change follows the acquisition in July of Hire Alternatives, which has offices in Smyrna; Asheboro, Burlington, Gastonia, Greensboro and Wilmington, North Carolina; and Danville, Virginia.
Headquartered in the Cleveland suburb of Fairview Park, Ohio, The Reserves Network was founded in 1984. The veteran- and family-owned company is privately held and has received multiple honors for customer loyalty, growth and management excellence. The Reserves Network employs nearly 20,000 employees annually through its more than 40 operating locations in the Midwest, Southeast, Northeast and Southwest and works with customers nationwide.
For more information, visit 770-996-1503 or www.TRNstaffing.com.
