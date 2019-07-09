Blue Ridge Global, 280 Interstate North Circle SE in the Cumberland area, announced that Hillsdale Furniture has selected its supply chain planning solutions.
Hillsdale chose Blue Ridge to streamline extensive inventory with an anticipated increase in demand from its customers.
Since its inception in 1994, Hillsdale has combined the talents of both nationally recognized designers and globally accredited factories to provide customers with furniture styling and design from around the world.
The Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning Platform predicts daily demand, distribution center demand, receipts and on-hand inventory, creating an optimal inventory plan that considers the unique dynamics of every item, location, channel and supplier. Blue Ridge also anticipates and forecasts precise customer requirements across every channel and location, enabling Hillsdale to get ahead of demand and align inventory in the most profitable way possible.
“For more than 20 years, Hillsdale has taken pride in creating a diversified product line to fit every customer,” said Jim Theilmann, chief financial officer of Hillsdale Furniture. “Our investment in Blue Ridge enables us to provide an even higher level of service, ensuring that we have the right products when customers are looking to upgrade their home furnishings.”
The Blue Ridge supply chain platform helps customers reduce costs, improve service levels, and assure product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus. In a recent report, Frost & Sullivan named Blue Ridge the best cloud-native supply chain planning solution for distributors.
For more information, visit https://www.hillsdalefurniture.com or www.blueridgeglobal.com.
