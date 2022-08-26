POWDER SPRINGS -- Hillgrove overcame an early first-quarter deficit to defeat Creekview 10-6 in a non-region game at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium on Friday.
After trailing 6-0 at the end of the opening period, the Hawks (1-1) scored 10 points in the second quarter to secure their first win of the season.
Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said he was pleased with how his team bounced back from last week's season-opening loss to River Ridge.
"We showed a lot of perseverance," DeShon said. "What we went through last week -- we did not expect to play as poorly as we did. This week, we didn't turn the ball over under adverse situations. We still have a long way to go offensively, but our defense -- hats off. Our defense has played well enough to win two games."
DeShon said he was encouraged by the progress that his young team has made.
"We've got a young group," he said. "Sophomores everywhere on offense. It's just getting those young guys confidence. We can go somewhere. It's just about believing and doing it every day."
Creekview (0-2) got on the scoreboard first when Austin Guest threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Reyes to give the Grizzlies a 6-0 lead with 4:01 remaining in the first quarter.
Hillgrove cut the Creekview lead to 6-3 on a 22-yard field goal by Zack Weider with 6:14 left in the first half and, soon after, got the ball back when Trace DeFreezer recovered a Creekview fumble on the Grizzlies' 15.
Hillgrove capitalized on its opportunity four plays later as Toryn Wilkins threw a 6-yard scoring pass to Caleb Humphries with 5:03 remaining in the first half to put the Hawks ahead 10-6 -- a lead they held the rest of the way.
"We had a lot of turnovers and penalties," Creekview coach Trevor Williams said. "We've got to clean that stuff up if we want to get to wherever we want to get to and reach the goals this team set."
