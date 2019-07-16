Solvere Living, a national operator of senior living communities, is the new operations company for Heritage of Sandy Plains in Marietta.
Heritage of Sandy Plains offers personal care and memory care lifestyle options including restaurant-style dining with chef-prepared meals, personalized wellness programs, around-the-clock health monitoring and a full schedule of social, educational and entertainment programs.
Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Solvere Living operates senior communities in eight states in the mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas and Oklahoma.
Heritage of Sandy Plains has a fresh new look with recent renovations and a new holistic approach to wellness.
For more information, visit HeritageofSandyPlains.com or SolvereLiving.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.