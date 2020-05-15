On April 28, the Georgia National Guard provided sanitation and disinfection services to Heritage of Brookstone and Heritage of Sandy Plains, two Solvere Living senior living communities in Cobb County.
Although neither community has had any positive COVID-19 cases, they wanted to take additional precautionary measures to continue to ensure residents and team members remain safe.
Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia National Guard Adjutant Gen. Tom Carden deployed the guardsmen at the beginning of April as part of the state’s infection control efforts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in assisted living and other senior living communities.
While the communities continue to strictly adhere to CDC guidelines, they continue to offer social connection options for both the residents and team members. Residents stay in touch with family members and friends using video platforms like FaceTime and Skype. Physical distancing support was also made available to team members, in the form of an on-site Relaxation Station and virtual support groups.
For more information, visit HeritageofBrookstone.com or HeritageofSandyPlains.com.
