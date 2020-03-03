On March 2, Reynolds Consumer Products announced a milestone for its Hefty EnergyBag program.
The program, which has been in Cobb County since 2018, has officially diverted over one million pounds of hard-to-recycle plastics from landfills.
National Geographic estimates that as of 2017, 79% of plastic waste in the country ends up in landfills, which includes hard-to-recycle plastics such as candy wrappers, packing peanuts, straws and foam carry-out containers.
The Hefty program gives consumers in participating markets the ability to collect these hard-to-recycle items and see them converted into valuable resources rather than getting taken out with the trash. Participants can fill a Hefty orange bag with the plastics and place it in their curbside recycling cart or bin. Once collected, the plastics are converted into fuel and new plastic products like park benches, composite decking and concrete blocks.
Since inception in Omaha, Nebraska in 2016, the program has expanded to 13 communities nationwide and available to over 500,000 households.
For more informaiton, visit www.heftysustainability.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.