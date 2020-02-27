Cumberland-based Hedgepeth Heredia LLC announced that five of the firm's attorneys were recognized by their legal peers for excellence in the March 2020 Super Lawyers edition of Atlanta magazine.
Founding partners Jon Hedgepeth and Hannibal Heredia were recognized as Super Lawyers and in the Top 100 attorneys lists. Partner Jessica Reece Fagan, partner Michaela Mericle and senior associate Paul Simon were named as Rising Stars.
Super Lawyers designates the top 5% of attorneys in each state. Hedgepeth and Heredia were included in the Top 100 list, an elite group of 100 lawyers chosen from Georgia’s 32,000 plus attorneys.
Rising Stars recognizes the top 2.5% of attorneys in each state.
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
For more information, visit www.HHFamilyLaw.com.
