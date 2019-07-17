Cumberland-based family law firm Hedgepeth Heredia LLC announced that Robert Miller has joined the firm as an associate.
Miller brings with him an extensive background in both family law and estate planning. He began his legal career practicing family law and was often asked by his recently divorced clients to help them with their post-divorce estate plans. To provide an integrated approach to his representation, he expanded his practice to include trust and estate planning.
He now provides guidance in all areas of estate planning. In addition to his transactional practice, Miller assists clients in probate litigation and estate administration. He also provides legal counsel in all areas of family law in combination with his estate planning skills.
Immediately out of law school, he began working on divorce and custody cases for a wide range of people, from the indigent in need of pro bono assistance to high net worth clients.
He is a member of the Atlanta Bar Association, Family Law and Fiduciary Law Sections. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at several prominent local family law firms.
A native of Irvine, California, Miller received his Juris Doctorate in Law from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School, where he ranked in the top of his class. While there, he was the co-founder and president of the Jewish Law Students Association, a student body representative, and peer mentor to first and second year students.
Prior to law school, he graduated with honors from California State University, Fullerton, where he earned a B.A. and M.A. in History with an emphasis in Holocaust Studies.
