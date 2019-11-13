Heatherland Homes announced it won a Silver OBIE Award at the 39th Annual OBIE Awards gala.
The Cooper model home at Logan Park in Marietta won for Best Building Design – Detached Model priced from $400,000 to $499,999.
Presented by the Atlanta Sales and Marketing Council and the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, the OBIE Awards recognize outstanding achievements in the homebuilding industry and are the premier awards given in the Atlanta new home construction industry.
“We are so proud to be an award recipient in our first year entering the OBIE Awards,” said James Nash, Heatherland Homes president. “The Cooper is a unique home and one of my personal favorite plans. When people tour the Cooper model home at Logan Park, they fall in love with the ample living space it offers and its many unique features, like the hidden pantry and third floor bonus space.”
For more information, visit HeatherlandHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.