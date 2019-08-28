Atlanta home builder Heatherland Homes announced a new decorated model at Promenade at the Square, a community of single-family homes priced from the mid $300s.
Located just off Marietta Square, the community is adjacent to the City Club Marietta golf course and the Hilton Atlanta Marietta Hotel and Conference Center. The model, showcasing the Ashley C home plan, is a 2,550 square foot home that includes four-bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a covered rear porch and two-car garage.
At completion, the community will have 52 homes, as well as a swimming pool and cabana.
For more information, contact Sales Manager Kelly Klein at 770-502-6230 or visit www.HeatherlandHomes.com.
