Heatherland Homes will have an opening event celebrating the first townhomes at Marvelle in Marietta.
The event will be held on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants can enjoy holiday food and drinks sponsored by Southeast Mortgage, have the opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots, be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card from sponsor BankSouth Mortgage when they donate a toy and tour the first available townhomes at the community.
Priced from the high $200s, the first building of five townhomes at Marvelle is now walkable. Once complete, Marvelle will have 24 total townhomes, in addition to 75 single-family homes.
To RSVP for the event, visit marvelletownhome.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Heatherland Homes at 770-502-6230 or visit HeatherlandHomes.com.
