Atlanta home builder Heatherland Homes announced the start of construction on the first five townhomes at its popular Marvelle community in Marietta.
The 99 single-family homes and townhomes of Marvelle, priced from the high $200s, range in size from 1,908 to 2,462 square feet. The community will feature 24 townhomes at completion featuring two townhome plans – the Washington and the Preston. These two-story townhomes feature three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, two-car garages and are all electric.
For more information, contact sales managers Shannan Campbell or Lee Wilmot at 770-502-6230 or visit www.HeatherlandHomes.com.
