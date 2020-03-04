Cumberland-based HD Supply Inc. on Wednesday announced it has been ranked No. 98 by Training magazine in its listing of 2020 Top 125 Training Organizations Globally.
Training magazine, the leading business publication for learning and development, ranks companies’ excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs.
HD Supply was recognized for three of its training and development programs - New Associate Orientation, Inclusive Leadership Series and The Frontline Leader Development program.
The Training Top 125 ranking, celebrating its 20th anniversary, is based on myriad benchmarking statistics.
For more information, visit www.hdsupply.com.
