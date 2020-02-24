Cumberland-based HD Supply Holdings Inc. announced that the company is planning to release its fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter and full year results in a press release on March 17 at 6 a.m. to be followed by a conference call at 8 a.m.
The conference call and presentation materials can be accessed via webcast by logging on from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at hdsupply.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call.
