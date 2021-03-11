Hicks Malonson, Velma Brennan, Rhonda Cheek, Lindsey Ramsey and Susan Bryja of Harry Norman, Realtors in Marietta has been awarded the highest level of service achievement in the real estate industry, Quality Service Certified Platinum.
The award is in recognition of earning 100% client service satisfaction in 2020 as measured by Leading Research Corporation. A Quality Service Certified award status is the only recognition in the real estate industry based on independently validated customer satisfaction survey results.
