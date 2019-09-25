Harry Norman Realtors Cobb Marietta office has named Jeff DeJarnett as senior vice president and managing broker.
Before being named managing broker, he served as a sales associate with Harry Norman Realtors for more than 14 years where he specialized in residential, land and equestrian properties.
A native of Marietta, DeJarnett attended Marietta High School before earning a degree in music education at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. He immediately returned to Marietta where he taught instrumental music with both Cobb and Marietta City Schools for 10 years.
He and his family spent the next 11 years living in the suburbs of Paris, France, where he helped organize various musical events for local Protestant and Catholic churches. During his time in France, He was also recruited to work as the Paris-based event planner for Stan Smith Events, an Atlanta-based company that specializes in exclusive sports outings and corporate events for major companies worldwide.
After returning to the U.S., he obtained his real estate license and joined the Harry Norman Cobb Marietta office in 2005. He is a member of the National board of Realtors and the Cobb Association of Realtors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.