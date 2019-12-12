Lindsey Ramsey and Katherine Myers, agents with Harry Norman Realtors Historic Marietta, are achieving new heights within the Atlanta Realtors Association.
Myers is a recent graduate of the coveted Emerging Leaders Program. Ramsey will soon begin the program for 2020.
The small group of Emerging Leaders participants are selected from over 8,000 agents within the ARA to participate in the year-long program. Agents will complete community service activities, take part in Legislative Day at the Georgia State Capital and sit in on various association meetings and classes throughout the year.
