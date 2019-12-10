Georgia Trend magazine has named Cumberland-based Hedgepeth Heredia's managing partner Hannibal Heredia to its “Legal Elite” listing, an annual recognition of the best attorneys in the field.
Heredia’s inclusion, in the Family Law category, is in the magazine’s December 2019 edition.
Hedgepeth Heredia LLC is a family law practice. The firm’s partners are Jon Hedgepeth, Hannibal Heredia and Jessica Fagan.
Now in its 17th year, the Georgia Trend Legal Elite listing allows attorneys to recognize their peers for excellence and is open to lawyers throughout Georgia in 14 practice areas. This year’s outstanding attorneys practice all over the state and represent 16 legal practice areas.
Attorneys are not allowed to vote for themselves and may only vote for members of their own firm if they cast an equal or greater number of votes for attorneys outside their firms. The listings are determined solely by lawyers’ votes. There are nearly 30,000 practicing attorneys in Georgia available for nomination.
For more information, visit www.HHFamilyLaw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.