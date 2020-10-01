Yvonne Byars has been named to the Board of Directors of Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.
She is a Project Management Professional and Salesforce Certified Administrator with more than 25 years of experience in corporate and non-profit organizations, including a progressive career at Procter & Gamble. She is a high performing leader, global strategic thinker and implementor of numerous high-profile global projects.
Byars’ has been with Marietta-based MUST Ministries since 2017. The past three years of her professional career were devoted to serving neighbors in need as senior director of the Neighborhood Pantry program at MUST Ministries and project manager. She increased the number of pantries by 100% enabling the organization to serve more than 20,000 clients and distribute one million pounds of food to at-risk students and families. She led a successful implementation of the Salesforce non-profit cloud base system for more than 100 users and volunteers.
For more information, visit www.habitatnwma.org.
