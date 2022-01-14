Henry Hene of East Cobb has joined Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta as Senior Vice President of Asset Management and Acquisitions.

Hene formerly was Senior Vice President of the Atlanta-based construction firm Pinkerton & Laws.

He has 40 years of construction experience and has served as a long-time member of the affiliate’s board of directors served as chairman of the Cobb Interfaith Habitat Coalition for 12 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.