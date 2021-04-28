Atlanta-based gusto! announced that it is expanding its Georgia footprint with the opening of a location at East Cobb’s Parkaire Landing shopping center.
The location, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, is expected to open summer 2021. It will be gusto’s! eighth in Georgia and the first in the East Cobb area. Located in an outparcel in the Kroger-anchored shopping center, the 2,500 square foot restaurant will feature the brand's same modern, industrial and bright design.
It will offer outdoor seating and limited indoor seating, as well as drive-thru ordering. The location is the second shop with a drive-thru.
Hours are Monday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit www.whatsyourgusto.com or https://www.parkairelanding.com.
