The Grow with Google webinar will be Sept. 10 from noon to 2 p.m.
The event is hosted by Patricia Ball, branch manager of the Cobb County Public Library, in partnership with Google and Cobb Works Mobile Career Center.
The webinar is designed to help those who have to transition to a virtual environment to compete for employment. It will include an overview of how and what tools Google offers to help give an edge in the job search.
Learning objectives include the importance of using Google Tools, how to translate job searches online using Google, creating resumes using Google Docs templates, conducting job searches using Google Job Search, workforce tips on resume writing and interviewing online.
The link to the LIVE event on Google Meets will appear online closer to the event.
For more information, visit cobbcat.org/google.
