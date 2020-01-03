Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced on Jan. 3 that Lidl US, a leading grocery retailer, will build a regional distribution center in Covington.
Lidl, which has locations in Marietta and Mableton, is investing $100 million in the project which will create 270 new full-time jobs.
The 925,000 square-foot facility will serve as a regional headquarters and it will supply products to Lidl stores across the region. Lidl cited Georgia’s excellent logistics infrastructure as critical to the location of this new facility, which is why they ultimately chose to locate close to I-20 in Newton County.
Lidl US has opened four stores in Georgia and hired more than 150 employees in Augusta, Mableton, Marietta and Snellville. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Virginia in June 2015, and operates more than 70 stores across nine East Coast states.
Georgia Department of Economic Development director Nico Wijnberg represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with Georgia Power and Select Newton.
For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.