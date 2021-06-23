GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced it is offering a summer internship to students.
Landon Akin and Cal Bentley had the opportunity to be participants in the program this summer. The interns, who are recent graduates of the Paulding College and Career Academy, learned the ins and outs of line work at GreyStone.
Before starting the internship, the interns received energy and lineman career training at the Jerry Lamar Tucker and Ellen Barrett Tucker Energy Pathway Lab at the PCCA. The lab was named after GreyStone retiree Jerry Tucker and his late wife, Ellen. This is the first year of the program and the co-op is exclusively working with the PCCA for the internship.
During the four weeks of the program, the interns had the opportunity to go out in the field with GreyStone linemen, learning about different wiring and materials as well as how to put it together. Akin hopes to use his experience gained during the internship as a stepping stone into a career in line work.
The internship is only for students attending the PCCA in the Energy Pathway in their junior or senior year. To be eligible, a student must be interested in a career in the energy industry and be in good standing as determined by the Energy Pathway instructor.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 123,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
