GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced that the co-op ranks second for customer satisfaction with residential electric service among cooperatives, according to the J.D. Power 2020 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.
The study, which surveyed customers of the nation’s 143 largest electric utility brands, measures residential customer satisfaction with electric utility companies by examining six factors — power quality and reliability; price; billing and payment; corporate citizenship; communications; and customer care.
GreyStone scored highest in two factors that contributed to the co-op’s second place finish, including price and communications.
GreyStone members enjoy some of the lowest electricity rates in the state according to the Public Service Commission’s residential rate surveys found at psc.ga.gov.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 122,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.