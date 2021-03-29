GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced it is among 32 electric cooperatives in Georgia that now collectively share in power production from a new 200-megawatt solar portfolio that includes three utility-scale projects in south Georgia.
GreyStone has a 40 MW share of the 200 MW portfolio. The total capacity of the three sites is distributed across two counties in the southwestern and southeastern parts of the state and will collectively provide enough low-cost, renewable energy to serve more than 35,000 EMC households. As a clean energy source, its environmental offset is equivalent to more than 350,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.
The first site, known as Hazlehurst III, was commissioned in December 2019 and is a 40 MW facility located in Jeff Davis County. In August 2020, a second site was commissioned, the 74 MW Terrell Solar Farm, in Terrell County. Most recently, the third and final site in the portfolio was commissioned in December 2020, Snipesville I, an 86 MW facility also located in Jeff Davis County.
GreyStone receives 20% of the output from each of the three projects.
All three sites feature single-axis tracking modules that rotate to follow the sun – a technology advancement that produces approximately 20% more energy than fixed-tilt installations, allowing participating cooperatives to maximize the energy output.
Green Power EMC, the renewable energy provider owned by 38 Georgia Electric Membership Corporations including GreyStone Power, is purchasing the full power output of the three solar facilities and providing it to participating electric cooperatives.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 122,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
