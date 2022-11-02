GreyStone Power Corporation, which serves portions of south Cobb County, is launching a pilot project to provide access to high-speed internet to over 5,000 unserved and underserved locations within its service area.
The electric cooperative is forming a subsidiary to operate the soon-to-be constructed fiber network.
Construction on the multimillion-dollar project will begin in 2023, with the first members expected to be connected in 2024. The electric cooperative will own 100% of the fiber network and will lease the network to its subsidiary, which will operate the system.
The pilot project’s proposed route is expected to provide broadband access to members in areas of southern Fulton County, southern Douglas County, portions of eastern Carroll County and a small section of southern Paulding County.
The subsidiary will offer three speed tiers, including 100 megabits per second, 1 gigabit per second and 2 Gbps. GreyStone Power will not see its electric rates impacted by the costs of its affiliate.
The subsidiary is expected to bring fiber-to-the-premises to over 5,000 locations, covering approximately 447 miles with aerial and underground fiber.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 125,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
