GreyStone Power Corporation, which serves portions of south Cobb County, is inviting its members to the 82nd Annual Meeting of Members on Oct. 12.
The free event, at 11490 Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville, will focus on various forms of safety with local law enforcement and Safe Kids. The co-op will have the Douglas County and Paulding County Sheriff's departments, the Douglas County Polar Patrol and Paulding's SWAT truck. Local fire departments will also be on hand with their burn trailer and a fire engine for children to see.
GreyStone will host a health fair, inflatables for children, free Chick-fil-A biscuits from 8 to 10 a.m., and concessions consisting of popcorn, bagged cotton candy and canned soft drinks. The Deep South Biscuit Co. food truck, as highlighted on a recent episode of “Food Truck Nation,” will be on hand with menu options for members to purchase.
Kirk Jay, 2018’s “The Voice” finalist, will entertain members at 9:45 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 11 a.m. to update members on the cooperative. Door prizes and the grand-prize giveaway, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck, will follow.
There will be an election by voice vote for three uncontested board directors. To simplify registration from 8 to 11 a.m., participants should bring their electric bill. The member whose name is on the bill must be present to register.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 118,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
