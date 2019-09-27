GreyStone Power Corporation, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced that the co-op will close the Dallas district office on Nov. 1 as it prepares for the move to its new Paulding County headquarters.
The Dallas district office was opened in December 2005, to serve the growing needs of members in Paulding County. The new headquarters location being built in Paulding is geographically in the center of GreyStone’s service area and will allow the co-op to better serve members and the community.
The district office is also home to the Go Energy Financial Credit Union branch, formerly GEMC Credit Union. Members needing in-branch services may visit Go Energy Financial’s Douglasville branch, located at GreyStone Power’s current headquarters in Douglasville.
GreyStone has been planning for this growth for some time as it looks to the future. The co-op will incur no new debt to construct the new building.
In an effort to better serve members in Paulding County, a new kiosk is now available, located at the Grand’s at 2785 Bobo Road in Dallas. Other kiosks will be coming soon.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 118,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit greystonepower.com.
