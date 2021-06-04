GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced it recently received recognition in the national 2021 Spotlight on Excellence Awards program.
GreyStone received a Silver Award in the Best Use of Social Media category for “Tropical Storm Zeta: Social media response.” Amanda Busby, public and member relations coordinator, produced the award-winning social media posts.
GreyStone’s last internal event of 2020 prior to COVID-19 restrictions, which introduced employees to the new headquarters space in Paulding County, also took home a Gold Award. The event was coordinated by Erin Harper, executive assistant, and Brandon Knight, director of process improvement.
Winners are recognized during the CONNECT conference, a national conference for communications and marketing professionals, to be held virtually in June, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 123,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
