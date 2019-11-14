GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced that it was recently named EMC of the Year.
GreyStone was also presented the 2019 Georgia EMC Community Service and Volunteerism Award for consistent and continued support of Georgia’s active and retired military personnel.
The award was presented to GreyStone Power president and CEO Gary Miller and Board member Maribeth Wansley during Georgia EMC’s Annual Meeting on Nov. 11 in Savannah. To commemorate the occasion, a donation in the co-op’s name will be made to a charity of its choice.
According to Miller, the electric cooperative is a service organization at its core beginning with GreyStone Gives, a program which allows time for employees to support 501(c)(3) organizations. In recent years, the co-op has established ways to give back and honor veterans in the local community via financial and in-kind support.
Specific efforts to recognize military personnel began in 2015, when GreyStone hosted an event honoring Vietnam veterans during the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.
Since that time, the co-op has launched other initiatives to recognize veterans, including an annual military service recognition breakfast for GreyStone Power employees, retirees and board members who are veterans or are actively serving in the military. The annual breakfast, which took place on Veterans Day this year, included gifts for the veterans and featured keynote speaker retired Marine and attorney Ken Bernard.
GreyStone employees also landscaped a new Habitat for Humanity home for retired Engineman Chief Petty Officer Marilyn Clark in Veterans Place, a four–acre subdivision designated specifically for veterans. During a day of service, the co-op provided 30 volunteers and donated $10,000 toward the building of the home.
GreyStone and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association joined forces through “Serve our Co-ops; Serve our Country,” a program which encourages companies to hire veterans. Through this platform, the co-op has already hired a number of former military personnel and expects to hire more through participation in job fairs targeted specifically to veterans.
GreyStone has brought several former servicemen into its linemen apprenticeship program and expects two additional veterans to join its apprentice linemen program later this year.
The co-op also recently presented $28,000 to the University of North Georgia, one of six senior military colleges in the U.S., to establish the GreyStone Power Corp. Corps of Cadets Scholarship. Each year, the program awards one $1,000 scholarship to promising students, with particular consideration given to a cadet from a county served by GreyStone.
GreyStone Power serves over 119,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
