GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced it was named the Business Partner of the Year in partnership with the Paulding College and Career Academy at an awards ceremony hosted by Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan.
Duncan celebrated College and Career Academies across Georgia at the CCA Awards Ceremony, held at the State Capitol on April 22. Surrounded by educators, students and business leaders, Duncan congratulated the award winners and recognized the significant impact of College and Career Academies throughout Georgia.
“Since the inception of the program, our Georgia College and Career Academies have served as a powerful education reform initiative focused on workforce and economic development,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “It is an honor to celebrate the hard work and achievements of those associated with this great program. I look forward to continuing to champion the administrations, students, and community members who devote their time, resources and expertise to our College and Career Academies.”
GreyStone Power Human Resources Manager Rita Wilson, who has served as the PCCA board chair since 2019, offered her remarks at the CCA Awards Ceremony.
“On behalf of the entire team at GreyStone, we are extremely honored to receive this recognition," Wilson said. "At GreyStone, one of our values is commitment to community, and we take this role seriously. Our involvement in the PCCA is one example of this value at work. We enjoy seeing the students get the hands-on experience. We look forward to our continued relationship with the PCCA."
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 123,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
