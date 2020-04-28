GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced that it is sending its members captial credits early.
The cooperative’s Board of Directors approved a record $15 million Capital Credits Early Refund. Members who had power with GreyStone in 2019 will receive a credit on their May bills.
Each year, GreyStone returns a portion of prior years’ margins to members. Capital credits usually represent a portion of the margins from the most recent year and the oldest previous year(s). This return typically occurs in the fall in the form of a check. Last year, capital credits checks were mailed to members on Oct. 1.
GreyStone has returned more than $140.2 million in capital credits to members since 1936, including the latest installment amount of $15 million returning to members this spring.
The amount of capital credits money members receive is determined by how much electricity they used during the years for which capital is being retired and the co-op’s cost of distributing the power during that time. For the Capital Credits Early Refund, 75% of residential members will receive $50 or more.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 120,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.