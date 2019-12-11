GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced that the cooperative ranked second-lowest among electric co-ops in Georgia, according to the Public Service Commission’s 2019 winter residential rate survey, based on the residential use of 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.
Not only are GreyStone Power members paying less than other Georgians do for electricity, but the co-op also returned a record $12 million in capital credits back to members in October, for the second year in a row.
In 2019, because revenue exceeded projections due to the prolonged high temperatures, GreyStone is giving its members a special Money-Back Credit of $4 million. The one-time Money-Back Credit is based on members’ energy use and will be deducted from December bills.
All of this is in addition to the Wallet Watch Credit members receive each month, which has credited more than $20 million on members’ bills this year. That means GreyStone has given back more than $36 million in 2019.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 119,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
