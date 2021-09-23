GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, invites its members to the 84th Annual Meeting of Members on Oct. 9 from 8 to 10 a.m.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s Annual Meeting will be a drive-thru event. Members will not be required to get out of their vehicles.
Those members who register at the Annual Meeting will receive a free gift. To simplify registration, members will need to bring their September or October Georgia Magazine cover with the QR Code in the label. The member also received an email on Sept. 15 that will allow them to show the QR Code digitally during registration. The member, whose name is on the bill, must be present to register. Members who would like to cast their votes for board members will be able to do so at the event, using the ballot found on the back of their October Georgia Magazine issue.
The event will be at GreyStone’s headquarters at 3400 Hiram Douglasville Highway in Hiram, with members entering at Ridge Road. This is the first Annual Meeting to be held at the new facility in Paulding County.
For more information, visit greystonepower.com.
