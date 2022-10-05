GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, invites its members to the 85th Annual Meeting of Members on Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The free event, located at 3400 Hiram Douglasville Highway in Hiram, will feature a Lineman’s Square. Members can see a live wire demonstration and a Lineman’s Rodeo demonstration, ask linemen questions and see a bucket truck up close.
The Paulding College & Career Academy along with West Georgia Technical College will be available to those interested in a lineman career.
There will also be health fair vendors on hand to offer information as well as flu shots and blood pressure checks. Members of all ages can enjoy inflatables, carnival games, free Chick-fil-A biscuits from 8 to 10 a.m. and concessions - popcorn, bagged cotton candy and canned soft drinks.
Caleb Lee Hutchinson, “American Idol” season 16 runner-up, will entertain members at 9:45 a.m. There will be a business meeting at 11 a.m. to update members on their cooperative. Door prizes and the grand-prize giveaway, a 2013 Ford F150 Supercab truck, will follow.
An election by voice vote will take place for three uncontested board directors. Those members who register at the Annual Meeting will receive a free gift.
To simplify registration, members will need to bring their September or October Georgia Magazine cover with the QR Code in the label. Members also received an email in the September eConnect that will allow them to show the QR Code digitally during registration. The member, whose name is on the bill, must be present to register.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 125,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
