GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced that the cooperative’s rates are again ranked among the lowest-priced electricity in the state.
The Georgia Public Service Commission winter rate survey has been released, ranking GreyStone third among 92 providers and the lowest among electric membership corporations.
According to the 2020 summer and 2021 winter rate surveys by the PSC, GreyStone’s rates are 18% lower than Georgia Power’s rates in the summer and 11 percent lower in the winter. That’s based on the residential use of 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.
Surveys are conducted by the PSC biannually, with winter surveys utilizing rates in effect for the month of January, and summer surveys utilizing rates in effect for the month of July. All electric providers in Georgia participate, including electric membership corporations, municipal electric systems and the investor-owned utility, Georgia Power.
The PSC’s residential rate surveys can be found online at https://psc.ga.gov/.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 122,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
