GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced that seven GreyStone Power employees were honored by Georgia EMC with a statewide Lifesaving Awards at their Annual Meeting in Savannah on Nov. 11.
The seven GreyStone Power linemen are among 14 employees from five EMCs in Georgia to be recognized with a Lifesaving Award, which recognizes EMC employees whose quick thinking and actions are instrumental in safeguarding others from dangerous or potentially deadly situations.
Brett Corley, a lead lineman, saved his choking brother-in-law during a family dinner by performing the Heimlich maneuver.
The GreyStone Power linemen crew of Jacob Brumbelow, Brian Carden, Nabil Chabayta, Austin Frazier, Matt Ingram and Taylor Shadrix saved the life of a woman trapped in a burning vehicle.
The workers came upon a horrific wreck at an intersection. A car had rear-ended a truck and flipped onto its roof, trapping the driver inside.
Chabayta and Ingram raced to get fire extinguishers, while Shadrix and Carden tended to the driver, who was bleeding, unconscious and trapped by her seatbelt. Meanwhile, Brumbelow and Frazier put on their flagging vests and used their flags and stop/go paddles to control traffic around the accident scene.
An ambulance crew and police arrived soon after, and the GreyStone crew assisted in putting the woman in the ambulance and handed off flagging duties to the police.
Georgia EMC is the statewide trade association representing the state’s 41 electric cooperatives, Oglethorpe Power Corp., Georgia Transmission Corp. and Georgia System Operations Corp. GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 119,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
