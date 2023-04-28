GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, has unveiled its fiber subsidiary, GreyStone Connect - which will deliver high-speed fiber internet access for unserved and underserved Georgia residents starting in 2024.
The project, initially announced in November 2022, will span approximately 400 miles of aerial and underground fiber to unserved and underserved GreyStone Power members in areas of southern Fulton County, southern Douglas County, portions of eastern Carroll County and a small section of southern Paulding County.
GreyStone Connect’s multi-million-dollar pilot project will begin construction later in 2023 with the first members expected to be connected in 2024. The lightning-fast fiber-optic network will offer members access to symmetrical, same upload and download speeds, gigabit internet capabilities – among the fastest and most robust in the nation. Additionally, the fiber network will also benefit the co-op’s electric members by improving power outage response times and more efficient electricity delivery.
Rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon is working with the co-op, delivering comprehensive broadband support services including network design, construction project management, engineering, operations and marketing support for the cooperative’s pilot fiber-to-the-home network project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.