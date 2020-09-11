GreyStone Power, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced that crews left on Aug. 29 to aid in the restoration efforts at Jeff Davis Electric Co-op in Louisiana, whose service area has been hit hard by Hurricane Laura.
The storm left the Louisiana co-op without access to about half of their system due to flooding. Their 10 miles of transmission line was left with only two structures standing. Out of their 21 substations, only five are currently live. They have more than 4,000 broken poles and two of the parishes in their five-parish service area are still currently without power.
Due to the extensive damage and need to rebuild JDEC’s system, GreyStone sent two more crews on Sept. 11, which will replace the two crews currently on-site. Including the crews from GreyStone, JDEC currently has more than 700 workers on-site.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 121,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
