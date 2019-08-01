GreyStone Power Corporation, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced that Amanda Busby, public and member relations coordinator, has earned recognition as a professional communicator in a national certification program offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
Busby has met the requirements to become a certified cooperative communicator, which signifies standards of professionalism in communications and competency in the electric cooperative industry. Since 1985, over 450 electric cooperative communicators have attained CCC status.
In order to become certified, Busby submitted a portfolio of her work, which was reviewed by an independent communications professional who has earned the CCC credential. In addition to passing the portfolio review, Busby passed a rigorous four-hour examination.
The CCC program was created to strengthen and enrich the professional skills and abilities of electric co-op communicators, to help them successfully fill their crucial roles for the betterment and prosperity of electric cooperatives. This is done through the establishment of professional development goals, identification of a body of knowledge and skills necessary to the practice of electric co-op communication, and recognition of those individuals who have demonstrated a professional level of excellence.
NRECA is the national service organization that represents the nation’s more than 900 consumer-owned electric cooperatives, which provide service to more than 37 million people in 47 states.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 118,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
