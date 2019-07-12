GreyStone Power Corporation, which serves portions of south Cobb County, held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Paulding County headquarters on July 11.
The ceremony took place at the future headquarters, just south of the intersection of Pine Valley Road and Highway 92.
GreyStone has been at its current site since 1963, and its last major expansion was in 1990, when the cooperative served around 50,000 members. Since then, the co-op’s membership has more than doubled, along with the operating revenue and miles of lines.
“Due to the cooperative’s success and growth, we have vastly outgrown the current 16-acre site,” said Gary Miller, GreyStone President/CEO. “Out of more than 830 electric distribution cooperatives in the country, GreyStone ranks 15th in size for number of members, and is the fourth largest in the state. In our current facility, we simply have no room to grow."
The new headquarters site sits near the geographic center of GreyStone’s eight-county service area, which will allow GreyStone to respond quickly to members’ needs.
“Today, as we break ground, we look to the future of GreyStone Power as it positions itself to better serve our members and the community for decades to come," said Miller. "These new facilities were planned to incorporate growth for the next 10 years, and the campus approach to our new facilities should allow for easier expansion in the future.”
With proceeds from the sale of its current headquarters and Dallas district office property, combined with funds the cooperative has saved for many years, GreyStone will build its new campus without having to borrow any funds.
The new facility in Hiram is expected to be completed by December 2020.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 118,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
