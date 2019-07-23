GreyStone Power Corporation, which serves portions of south Cobb County, announced that its human resources manager Rita Wilson Harris has completed an intensive program in electric utility management with the University of Wisconsin - Madison.
The Robert I. Kabat Management Internship Program is a series of workshops offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin. The program guides participants through all facets of the electric utility industry, including the many changes occurring around the nation.
MIP participants go through three 10-day sessions designed to challenge and educate participants in new, innovative management techniques. Participants leave with a better understanding of what consumers want and how to ensure they get it. By also covering the unique principles that govern the operations of electric cooperatives, the program helps the co-op analyze other business ventures it may want to enter as well as enhancing the core organization.
Only rural electric cooperative CEOs and top level management participate in the program.
In addition to completing the program, Harris also actively supports educational causes in the community. Since 2018, she has served as the governing board chair for the Paulding College and Career Academy. She has volunteered as a Douglas County Partners In Education representative since 2014 and currently serves as the corresponding secretary for PIE.
She has held leadership roles with the American Business Women’s Association of Douglas County and currently serves in leadership roles for the Junior League of Douglas County and the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County. She represents GreyStone on numerous other industry-related committees.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 118,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
For more information, visit www.greystonepower.com.
