Greystone Brown Real Estate Advisors announced it has closed the $39 million sale of a Cobb County multifamily property.
Greystone Brown represented the seller, Aerial Development Group & Viking Capital, in the deal. The Greystone Brown team leading the transaction included Chandler Brown, Taylor Brown, Barden Brown and Walter Miller.
The Hills at East Cobb, 1716 Terrell Mill Road in Marietta, is a multifamily asset that consists of 266 units. It is located just 1.5 miles from Braves Stadium, and offers a variety of amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, splash pad, bocce ball court, luxury outdoor kitchen, picnic area with BBQ grills, clubhouse and dog park.
The buyer, Spaxel LLC, assumed an existing Freddie Mac loan of $27 million and plans an extensive capital improvement plan.
