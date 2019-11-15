The Marietta law firm of Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers LLC and the Atlanta law firm of Moore & Reese LLC have merged.
Beginning Nov. 15, the firms will jointly operate under GDCR Attorneys at Law with more than 40 attorneys located in Marietta and Atlanta.
With this merger, clients of both firms will benefit from the strengths, expertise and expanded services GDCR now offers. Specifically, the corporate, M&A, strategic investment, real estate and public practices, including education, local and state government, will benefit from the expanded expertise and industry knowledge.
“With this strategic alignment, we will be able to offer clients of both firms the highest quality legal services, while broadening our areas of expertise,” said H. Scott Gregory Jr., managing member of GDCR. “Our firms share a common philosophy of always putting our clients’ best interest first. GDCR will continue to be focused on providing our clients with the highest quality services, while maintaining a culture that values diversity, involvement in our communities and the importance of taking care of our people. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive across the board.”
“While neither Scott nor I were looking for a merger partner, through our conversations, it became crystal clear that our firms complement each other, making it a perfect fit,” said Clay Reese, Moore & Reese’s founding partner. “Furthermore, we share a culture of striving to be a place where people want to work and doing what is best for our clients.”
GDCR attorneys serve a broad range of local businesses, families and governmental entities, as well as clients located across the world, from global trading firms in Hong Kong and the Philippines to leading financial institutions in Chicago and New York.
