There is a flurry of activity under the gold dome at the start of each year at Georgia’s State Capitol – the place where legislators file bills, debate ideas, and set budgets during the state’s legislative session. For the businesses who call Cobb County home, having the Cobb Chamber as their full-time advocate to speak on behalf of their interests during this time of year is vital. However, it’s also important to our businesses that we pay attention to business issues at all levels of government throughout the entire year.
Advocacy is one of the most important benefits the Cobb Chamber provides to its members. With a dedicated advocacy team, the Cobb Chamber serves as the voice of our business community on a multitude of legislative matters. Over the past several years, we have led the effort on several legislative wins and continue to champion pro-business policies for businesses of all sizes, from sole proprietors to our largest global companies. We support economic growth for all of Cobb County.
Along with the efforts of many local community leaders, the Cobb Chamber is a vital supporter of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and Education SPLOST (Ed-SPLOST), both of which continue to have a tremendous positive impact on our county’s two public education systems. For example, in the Cobb County School District, the Ed-SPLOST made possible its first career academy, the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy (CITA). CITA currently offers 15 different career paths, allowing high school students to earn certificates and credits towards their future career – many being able to begin their journey upon high school graduation. The demand for skilled trades is vast, and CITA provides an extremely valuable investment in Cobb's future. Now, Ed-SPLOST VI is paving the way for Cobb to build a second career academy to give even more opportunities for high school students to help fill this critical workforce need.
The Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb are partnering with the Council for Quality Growth to work with Cobb County as they create a new Unified Development Code (UDC). The UDC will replace the county’s current Zoning Code and Development Standards and provide an opportunity to offer a streamlined resource for designers, County staff reviewers, and the public at-large to navigate rezoning and development projects. Our role will be to serve as the voice of the business community and ensure that the UDC provides the tools to keep Cobb as the best and most efficient place to do business in Georgia.
At the state level, our Chamber remains diligent on issues that have a broader impact on economic development and business growth. Senate Bill 6, which was signed into law at Cobb Chamber’s headquarters in 2021, provides a pro-business environment for high impact aerospace defense projects that will bring many well-paying jobs to the state. The law allows existing defense industries in our state to be more competitive in securing upcoming Department of Defense contracts.
Covering an even broader range of issues, the Cobb Chamber also stays on the forefront of national topics. Dobbins Air Reserve Base and the Clay National Guard Center are both located right here in Cobb County and have tremendous positive impact on our local economy. These assets have led to continued investment by Lockheed Martin and, more recently, the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) at their Cobb County campuses.
Our leaders at the Federal level deal with extremely complex issues on a regular basis, and, even when good legislation is passed, sometimes unintended consequences are created. One example of this is the 2017 tax reform law. While the legislation provided much-needed opportunity for businesses to reinvest in their companies, an unanticipated change to the Federal research deduction caused a negative impact when the law was enacted in 2022. This provision requires businesses to spread research deductions over five years for domestic expenditures or 15 years for foreign expenditures, rather than taking the full deduction in the current tax year. The policy change resulted in a tax increase for a particular year directly impacting a significant number of the 50,000 businesses located in Cobb. In collaboration with our Federal partners in Washington, D.C., the Chamber is working to find a solution to lessen the impact of this provision on small and medium-sized businesses.
When many were impacted by the trying times of the pandemic, the Cobb Chamber became a key advocate for businesses in our community. In 2020, with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the Cobb Chamber emerged as a critical point-of-contact for information regarding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), CARES Act, and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) regulations and resources. The Chamber organized webinars with industry experts who provided critical information to our members on what these new resources were and how to access and apply for them. Many members today provide testimony of their livelihood’s survival through the pandemic due to the actions taken by the Chamber during this difficult time in our history.
Illustrated by these examples of advocacy at the local, state, and Federal levels, the Cobb Chamber staff, our members, volunteers, and regional leaders have worked hard for many years to diligently pursue solutions on issues that have a positive impact on our business community. As a business owner in Cobb, having this full-time advocate working to improve the business climate at the local, state, and Federal levels is vital to our continued success, and we are grateful for the Cobb Chamber’s diligent work.
